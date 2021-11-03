Elizabeth Rogers

Advertisement

Elizabeth King Rogers went to Heaven on August 18, 2016. Elizabeth was born February 9, 1921 in Burley, Idaho.

She was raised in Quitman, Georgia and attended nursing school at Grady Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. After becoming a Registered Nurse, she enlisted in the Army/Air corps and served as a nurse during WWII. While serving at Avon Park Air Force Range near Tampa, Florida. There she met the love of her life, Herbert Rogers. They married October 27, 1945. They had been married for almost 71 years. Their marriage was filled with forever, rare love and happy times together. They raised two daughters, Susan Rogers Pride and Sharon Rogers-Hinton.

Elizabeth is also survived by a son-in-law, Joel Hinton, loving grandchildren Chris Tumey, a beloved family member Jennifer Tumey, Steven Tumey, Shane Pride, and Rachel Elizabeth Cranford as well as numerous greatly loved great-grandchildren.

The family would like her life to be celebrated for the legacy of her life’s inspiration to be giving and doing for others first. She dedicated her life to not only her family, but her patients as an RN, community and country. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Windsor Cottage Assisted living home at 4110 Jefferson Ave Texarkana, AR or Dierksen Hospice at 4425 Jefferson Ave Texarkana, AR.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Texarkana Funeral Home on Texas Blvd.

