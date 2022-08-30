Richard Sidney Patrick Jr.

Advertisement

Richard Sidney Patrick, age 53, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, in a local hospital.

Mr. Patrick was born on September 16, 1968, in Mexico. He was retired from the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department and volunteered with the Ashdown Police Department and the Miller County Sheriff’s Department. He was an active member of Faith Chapel Pentecostal Church, where he played the drums each Sunday. Richard was family oriented and enjoyed spending time with his wife and children creating memories that would carry on for generations to come. He always took the high road and did what was right. In his earlier days, he loved to Drag Race every chance he got. He also liked to Barbeque and smoke meat and entertain family and friends. Richard was an animal lover. His great accomplishment in life was his family. He is preceded in death by his father, Richard Patrick Sr.

He is survived by his wife of thirty years, DeeDee Patrick of Texarkana, Arkansas; one daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth “Lizzie” Jones and Darren Jones of Texarkana, Arkansas; one son and his girlfriend, Richard “Ricky” Patrick III of Texarkana, Arkansas and Hallie Fant of Texarkana, Arkansas; his mother, Maria Patrick of Ashdown, Arkansas; one brother and sister-in-law, Mauro and Angelica Lopez of Houston, Texas; and a host of friends and other relatives.

Advertisement

Funeral Services will be at 10:00 A. M. Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Faith Chapel Pentecostal Church, 5311 Poole Rd. Texarkana, Arkansas 71854, with Rev. Hal Haltom and Rev. Tony Borrow officiating. Burial will be in Shiloh Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 P. M.

Register online @ www.texarkanafuneralhome.com

