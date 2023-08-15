Sponsor

Rita Gail Haworth, age 57, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Thursday, August 10, 2023, in a local hospital surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Haworth was born on September 3, 1965, in Texarkana, Arkansas, and was a lifetime resident of Texarkana. She was formerly employed as Departmental Manager at Walmart on Arkansas Blvd. and a member of Macedonia Baptist Church in Doddridge, Arkansas. She was a fun-loving, caring, kind, and selfless person. Anywhere there was water Rita would drop a hook and wait for the fish to bite. The most important thing in her life was spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robie Haworth, and two sons, Donald Haworth and Derek Haworth, and her parents, Thomas and Joretta Philyaw.

She is survived by two sons and daughter-in-law, Dillon Haworth of Texarkana, Arkansas; Danny and Kristie Glasgow of Doddridge, Arkansas and Kim Haworth of Texarkana, Arkansas; one sister, Denise Grey of Genoa, Arkansas; seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and a host of friends and other relatives.

Graveside services will be at 10:00 A. M. Monday, August 14, 2023, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, with Rev. George Goynes officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

