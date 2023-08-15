Virginia “Jane Ann” Agan

Sponsor

Virginia Ann Agan (Jane Ann), age 89, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away peacefully on August 10, 2023.

Jane Ann was born on December 10th, 1933, in Sikeston, Missouri, to Cornelius and Bill Poyner. She was the oldest of nine children. Family was the most important thing to Jane Ann. Her daughters, Cathy and Pam, were her pride and joy, but nothing pleased her more than cooking for her grandchildren or great-grandchildren their favorite meal. She loved caring for and spending time with her family more than anything.

Jane Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Jack Agan, sister Jetti Meredith, and brothers Jim, Jackie, Bobby, and Junearlen.

Jane Ann is survived by her two daughters and sons-in-law, Cathy and Jimmie Wilson and Pam and Gregg Orr; six grandchildren, Ashley Gibbs (Landry), Goodwin Worley (Aaron), Lindsay King, Thomas Orr (Leah), Nicole Heikkila (Josh) and Catherine Staaben (Dylan); eleven great-grandchildren, Reese, Cannon, Griffin, and Palmer Gibbs, Alice and Webb Orr, King and Vail Worley, Cohen and Olivia Heikkila, and Paxton Staaben, as well as two sisters, Sue Byrd and Jean Follis, and one brother Jerry Poyner.

She will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her.

The family would like to thank CHRISTUS St. Michael’s Hospital staff, Hospice of Texarkana, and her exceptional sitters for taking such great care of Jane Ann.

Graveside services for family and friends will be held Monday, August 14th at 10:00 am at Hillcrest Cemetery Texarkana, Texas.

Online registration www.texarkanafuneralhome.com

