Robert Anderson

Robert Lee Anderson, age 85, of Hooks, Texas, died Saturday, September 24, 2022, at his residence.

Mr. Anderson was born May 3, 1937, in Vian, Oklahoma to Alvord and Leona Anderson. He was a veteran of the United States Army and was an iron and metal dealer. Robert enjoyed hunting, fishing and going to the horse races.

He was preceded in death by his parents and all of his siblings and one son, Shawn Anderson.

Survivors include his wife, Joyce Anderson; his four children, Tina Anderson, Joyce Morton and her husband Darrell, Christine Anderson, and Jeremy Anderson; nine grandchildren, Josh Anderson, Jared Anderson, Calie Comeaux, Camie Wilson, Nicholas Anderson, Kassidy Anderson, Ray Cates, Autumn Cates, Austin Cates; and one brother Bruce Anderson; along with other relatives.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home following the service.

