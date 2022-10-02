Barbara Lee Pieratt

Advertisement

Barbara S. Pieratt, 70, passed away at her residence Saturday, September 17, 2022.

Barbara was born on May 9, 1952 to James and Theresa Stanphill in Texarkana, Arkansas. She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and two sisters.

Barbara is survived by her Husband Charles Pieratt, her daughter Brandy Michelle Parker, her son Joshua David Cross, two grandchildren and one great-grandchild and her sister Beverly Turner.

Barbara was an avid gardener and loved to grow her flowers.

There will be a private family burial Friday September 30, 2022.

Texarkana Funeral Home, 3515 Texas Blvd in charge of arrangements.