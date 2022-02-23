Robert “Bob” Barkman

Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

Robert “Bob” Burchett Barkman, age 95, of Texarkana, Texas, died Sunday, February 20, 2022, in a local care facility.

Mr. Barkman was born December 4, 1926, in Bowie County, Texas and was a veteran of the United States Army. He was retired from Texas Employment Commission and was a member of Chapelwood United Methodist Church. He loved collecting and shooting guns and being outdoors working in his yard.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Mary E. Barkman and one brother, Julian T. Barkman.

Advertisement

Survivors include one son, Robert “Dale” Barkman and wife, Pam of Texarkana; two grandchildren, Sarah Watson and husband Tom of Atlanta, Texas and Robert Jacob Barkman and wife Kim of Lacey, Washington; six great-grandchildren, Addison and Nate Watson and Katie, Kevin, Avery and Riley Barkman.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Chaplain Terrell Polite officiating.

