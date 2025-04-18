Sponsor

Robert “Bob” Harrison, age 82, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2025.

Born on November 23, 1942, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Bob was the beloved son of Ada and Willard Harrison. A proud Christian and U.S. Army veteran, Bob lived a life marked by hard work, kindness, and laughter. After serving his country, he explored various career paths—excelling at each one—but it wasn’t until later in life that he found his true passion behind the wheel of a big rig. Trucking gave Bob the freedom to see the country and the satisfaction of doing something he truly loved.

In his personal life, Bob was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He cherished time with his wife, MaryAnn, and lit up around his grandchildren, who brought him endless joy. He loved the great outdoors—fishing, camping, and soaking in nature—and enjoyed simple pleasures like a good steak, a thrilling western, cheering on the San Francisco 49ers, or trying his luck at the casino.

Bob had a gift for making people feel welcome. He never met a stranger, and his warm, easygoing nature made him a friend to many. Known for his sharp wit and sense of humor, he was always ready with a joke, a goofy face, or whatever it took to make someone smile—even if it meant letting his granddaughters put his hair in pigtails.

Bob is survived by his loving wife, MaryAnn of Texarkana, Texas; his daughter, Michelle (Fermin) Chavez of Baldwin City, Kansas; stepchildren Troy (Summer) Nelson, Tiffany (Derric) McFarland, and Sal (Adrian) Riera, all of Texarkana; sisters Beverly Corsoro and Linda (Dan) Hancock of Fresno, California, and Phyllis (Earl) Flavin of Roseburg, Oregon; grandchildren Tiffany, Ashley (Tom), Ava, Annistyn, Kadence, and Kason; and great grandchild, Brayden. He is also remembered fondly by numerous other family members and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ada and Willard Harrison; his son, Daniel Harrison; and his brothers Dexter and Rick Harrison.

Bob will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. His legacy of love, laughter, and loyalty will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

A Memorial service will take place at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, April 19, 2025 at Texarkana Funeral Home – Chapel Texarkana, Texas.