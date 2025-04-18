Texarkana Repertory Company Kicks Off 34th Season with Unveiling Party

Sponsor

The excitement was palpable on Thursday evening, April 17th, as the Texarkana Repertory Company (Tex*Rep) unveiled its highly anticipated 34th season. The Annual Season Reveal Party, held at the historic Silvermoon on Broad, brought together theatre enthusiasts, supporters, and community members in a celebration of the arts.

As the only adult community theatre in Texarkana, Tex*Rep has been a cornerstone of cultural enrichment in the area since the 1990s, guided by the creative vision of Michael Cooper and Chris Polson. This year’s season promises to uphold that legacy, featuring a lineup of compelling productions and fresh opportunities for community involvement.

One of the highlights of the evening was the announcement of a unique casting call for the upcoming season: TexRep is on the hunt for a special young talent to take on a lead role in an upcoming musical. This announcement sparked excitement among attendees and showcased TexRep’s commitment to nurturing local talent.

Theatre lovers also got a sneak peek into Tex*Rep’s current production, RENT, a musical classic that will take the stage at Texarkana College’s Stillwell Theatre. Performances are set for the first two weekends in May: May 2nd, 3rd, and 4th, as well as May 9th, 10th, and 11th. Showtimes are at 7:30 PM on Fridays and Saturdays and 2:00 PM on Sundays. Attendees were reminded that RENT will be produced as originally written, with suggestive themes and strong language, and that viewer discretion is advised.

In addition to revealing the exciting new season, TexRep encouraged attendees to join their thriving community by becoming members. Memberships offer great value, providing access to shows at discounted prices while supporting the mission of TexRep to educate, engage, and entertain. Community involvement remains at the heart of Tex*Rep’s work, with membership fees playing a crucial role in sustaining the quality theatre productions that Texarkana has come to love.

For those who couldn’t attend, membership details and forms are available on their website at www.texrep.org/become-a-member. Questions can also be directed to texrep.org@gmail.com or by calling (903) 831-7827.

The Annual Season Reveal Party was a testament to TexRep’s role as a vibrant cultural hub in Texarkana. Attendees left inspired, eagerly anticipating another remarkable season of theatre. As TexRep continues to engage and entertain, it remains a beloved institution dedicated to enriching the lives of its community members.

