Robert “Bob” Lynn Shirron

U.S. Veteran

Robert Lynn Shirron (Bob), 72, of Texarkana, AR passed away July 26, 2022, peacefully at his home surrounded with family. He was born June 21, 1950, in Minden, LA to Carl E. and Dorothy Shirron. Robert had an impressive career in the United States Army where he served for 30 years, from which he retired as Colonel. He was a master paratrooper and combat engineer and gained many high honors throughout his career. He then spent 19 years working for a government contractor, serving as President of Afghanistan Operations. He had a passion for hunting and golf and spent much of his free time playing in tournaments with his friends and brother. Bob loved the Houston Astros and never missed watching a game, sometimes even rewatching them “for fun.”

Robert was preceded in death by his parents and his younger sister, Peggy Ann. He is survived by his brother, Eddie Shirron and wife Joan of Topeka, KS, his daughter Melissa Craig of Texarkana, TX, son Clint Shirron of Ashdown, AR, grandchildren Morgan Craig Pedron and Cole Pedron, Mason Craig, Meredith Craig, Zachary Shirron, and Abby Shirron, all of Texarkana, TX, niece Carrie and John Haverty, nephew Greg and Erin Shirron, all of Topeka, KS, and beloved friend Audra Santiago of Fort Worth, TX, and a host of other relatives and friends.

His family and friends will remember him fondly by watching the Houston Astros, playing golf, drinking gin and tonics, and building up their “stupid retirement funds.” He will be missed by many all over the world.

Funeral Services will be at 2:00 P. M. Saturday, July 30th, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with full military honors. Burial will be at Oakland Cemetery in Fordyce, Arkansas.

The family will receive at the funeral home Saturday afternoon from 1:00 to 2:00 P. M.

Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P. O. Box 758515, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8515.

The family would like to thank Hospice of Texarkana for the care they gave to their dad during his illness.

