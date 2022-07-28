Sandra Kay Bergt

Advertisement

Sandra Hunter Bergt, 80, returned home to Heaven on July 25, 2022 at Hospice of Texarkana. Sandra was born March 25, 1942 to Johnie and Inez Hunter in the Red Cut community of Texarkana, Texas.

She was baptized at 12 and remained a member of Buchanan Methodist Church and Buchanan Baptist Churches for more than 60 years, devoting her life to the Lord as a member of Methodist Women, Gideon’s Auxiliary, and The Master’s Builders. Aside from the church, she was a loyal asset to the Liberty-Eylau community, serving in the PTO, Band and Athletic boosters, and as a room mother. She enjoyed thirteen years as a beauty shop owner.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Orene Bradford, and two brothers, Joel and Don Hunter.

Advertisement

Sandra is survived by her lifelong sweetheart and husband of more than 61 years, Billy Bergt, her son and daughter-in-law Brent and Elizabeth Bergt, her daughter and son-in-law Shelley and Randy Krobot, her grandsons and spouses Kyle and Sara Krobot and Garrett and Cierra Krobot, two wonderful great-grandchildren Riley and Conor Krobot, and her two sisters Delores Denny and Linda Dian Morgan.

At home, she was well known for her flower garden, a skill later passed on to Brent (sadly missing Shelley). She loved spending time with Shelley in the kitchen, passing on family recipes and creating new ones along the way. She loved nothing more than playing games including her year-long daily Phase 10 contests with Billy and thousands of games of Yahtzee with her grandsons (yes, she gave them extra rolls). She and Billy traveled around the country, enjoying their much-deserved time together in their RV after retirement.

Services will be held at Chapelwood Funeral Home at 10 a.m. for visitation and 11 a.m. to celebrate Sandra on Friday, July 29, 2022.

