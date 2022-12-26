Robert Giles

Advertisement

Robert Preston Giles, 79, of Hot Springs, Arkansas died on Thursday, December 22, 2022. He bravely fought many illnesses over the past several years and finally succumbed to kidney failure. He recently had a port installed and had just begun dialysis to hopefully restore his health. Robert was born on September 19, 1943 in Texarkana, Arkansas. He was the youngest child with two older brothers, Wilbur and Jack. His oldest brother, Wilbur passed last year at the age of 81. His remaining brother, Jack lives in San Diego, California with his wife, Mary.

Robert graduated from Texarkana Arkansas High School in 1961 where he played many sports including football, basketball and track. During his high school years, he was also an avid boy scout, spending many fun times as a member of Troop 19. During the summers he worked at Camp Pioneer, located at Hatfield, Arkansas where he was a staff member leading and teaching younger scouts to master the art of various outdoor activities, including swimming, boating, archery, and hiking. He was a member of the Order of the Arrow and achieved the top rank of Eagle Scout. Robert went on two trips with his two brothers to Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico where he earned the 50-mile hiking award. After graduating from high school in 1961, Robert attended Texarkana Junior College for two years before transferring to the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, Arkansas where he was an active member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. He earned a Bachelor’s degree and graduated in 1965. Following graduation, he relocated to Dallas and was employed by the Sanger-Harris Department Stores working in sales. After two years, Robert joined Blue Cross in group insurance sales and was soon promoted to manager of group sales.

He later worked for ACME brick company in sales prior to moving to Hot Springs, Arkansas to open his own sporting business and enjoy living on Lake Hamilton along with his party boat, while enjoying the horse racing at Oakland Park over the years. He had his own private table at the Oaklawn Racing Club where he spent many years hosting his family and friends during the race season. When living in Dallas, he also had ownership interests in racehorses. He shared this interest in racehorses along with his brother Wilbur and nephew Greg Giles.

Robert married his high school sweetheart, Patty Patterson in 1964 while attending college at the University of Arkansas. They had two children, Cathy and Rob. Cathy is married to Devin Nix, a University of Arkansas graduate engineer, and they live in Effingham, South Carolina. Cathy and Devin have two twin girls, Madison and Hannah, who recently earned their Bachelor’s degrees and are now attending graduate school. Little Rob, unfortunately, died shortly following his childbirth in 1970. Patty and Robert were divorced in 1984 prior to his relocation to Hot Springs, Arkansas. After moving to Hot Springs, Robert made many great friends and found his life partner, Andrea Eckert, with who he spent his last ten years enjoying her companionship and love.

Robert is survived by his daughter Cathy, son-in-law, Devin; brother, Jack; life companion, Andrea; and two granddaughters, Madison and Hannah; along with many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas. Following the funeral ceremony and memorial service, family graveside burial services will be held at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Miller County, Arkansas. Many of Robert’s ancestors and family have been buried in this country cemetery, including his grandparents, Hence & Ruth Giles, parents, Mack and Chris Giles, and his oldest brother, Wilbur Giles.

Visitation with the family and friends will be on December 28, 2022, from 1:00 – 2:00 PM, one hour prior to the service at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas Blvd.

The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude and appreciation to all of Robert’s close friends and the medical staff that provided their loving services to Robert during his illnesses over the past several years. Thank you.

In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Robert Giles can be made to Fairview Methodist Church in Texarkana, Arkansas where Robert and the entire Giles family spent many years worshipping along with family and friends. May God bless Robert, his family, and his friends.

