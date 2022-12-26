Evelynn Anne Skinner

Advertisement

Evelynn Anne FitzRandolph Skinner, 82 of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away on December 22, 2022, at her home.

Evelynn was born on June 17, 1940, in Texarkana, Arkansas. She was a Registered Nurse and a nursing instructor in the Texarkana College Nursing Program.

She was married for 60 years to Ronald Leroy Skinner before his passing in 2018. They lived all over the United States and in Okinawa during his time in the US Air Force.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wardner Edwin FitzRandolph and Mary Margaret McCoy FitzRandolph; one brother, Robert FitzRandolph; and one sister, Kaye FitzRandolph Easley.

Left to cherish her memory are three daughters, two sons-in-law, and one son, Rhonda Calicott (Dr. Timothy Calicott) of Little Rock, Arkansas, Robin Telford (Therron Telford) of Texarkana, Texas, Rebecca Cantrell of Texarkana, Arkansas and Ronald W. Skinner of Texarkana, Arkansas. She had nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Sara O’Neal (Jonathan O’Neal), Jordan Calicott, Jillian Calicott, Lauren Telford, Austin Chamlee, Alexis Meredith (Dalton Meredith), Rebecca Fant, Caleb Skinner, Hannah Skinner and Greyson O’Neal. She is also survived by a brother, Dr. Richard FitzRandolph.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Biblical Lifestyle Center on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 12 noon.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial donations to be made to the Biblical Lifestyle Center.

