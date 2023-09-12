Sponsor

Robert Kennedy was born December 29, 1929 in Hooks, Texas to William and Bonnie Rae Kennedy.

On September 6, 2023 at the age of 93 his life on earth ended and he transitioned from this place at home in Nash, Texas.

Mr. Kennedy accepted Christ at an early age. He was baptized at Leary Chapel Baptist Church. He became a Deacon, and then Sunday School Superintendent. He started “Super Sunday” to bring in new members and set new goals every September.

To his union in marriage to Maxine of seventy-one years, seven children were born. Mr. Kennedy was preceded in death by his wife, parents, three sisters, six brothers, one daughter, Sherrilynn Jackson, one grandson, Gregory Kennedy and granddaughter, Tasha Kennedy.

He leaves to cherish his memories: one son: Cedric (Bernice) Kennedy; five daughters: Diane Kennedy, Barbara (Bobby) Brooks, Delores DeVose, Shelia Starks, Margaret Lewis. one other daughter: Gurtha Davis; three sisters: Mozell Kennedy, Raylene Kennedy, Ira (Mel) Rodgers; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of cousins and friends.

Memorial Service Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM Leary Chapel Baptist Church, 354 FM 1398, Hooks, Texas 75561 with Pastor Kenneth Thornton, Eulogist. Services under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.

