Robert L. “Bob” Mattson (1946–2025)

Robert L. “Bob” Mattson, 79, passed away peacefully on August 22, 2025. A proud Vietnam veteran, Bob served his country with courage and honor, earning both the Purple Heart and Bronze Star for his bravery. Born on April 11, 1946, he lived a life marked by resilience, love for his family, and a deep passion for the outdoors.

Bob was married to his beloved wife, Judy Carol Mattson, on August 25, 1967, and they shared a devoted life together until her passing in 2008. He was also preceded in death by his eldest son, Robert Mattson, in 2016. He is survived by his son, Kevin Jay Mattson, his daughter-in-law, Kelley Mattson, and his three cherished grandchildren, Clint, Kelsey, and Kylee Mattson, who brought him immense joy.

A dedicated employee, Bob worked at Cooper Tire in Texarkana, Arkansas, until his retirement. An avid hunter and fisherman, he found solace and adventure in nature, often sharing stories of his outdoor pursuits with family and friends. His warm spirit, dedication to his loved ones, and unwavering commitment to his values will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 5:30 P.M. on Sunday, August 24, 2025, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas. A Graveside service will be held at 10:00 A. M. on Monday, August 25, 2025 at Corinth Church of Christ Cemetery with Father Justin Braun officiating. Specific times and locations will be shared with family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a veterans’ organization in Bob’s honor.