Gregory “Greg” Paul Jones, age 66, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went to be with his Lord

and Savior Jesus Christ, Thursday, August 21, 2025, at his home.

Greg was born on May 15, 1959, in Denver City, Texas and lived in Texarkana Arkansas

for most of his life. He graduated from Arkansas High School in 1977 and attended

college in New Mexico. Greg was a faithful and dedicated employee of Cooper Tire and

Rubber Company, who retired after forty-five years of service. He was the kind of friend

you’d want by your side in battle- loyal, fearless, and always had your back.

Unapologetically American, his love for this country was always evident. He never said

no to a new adventure. Whether it was skydiving, fishing in Alaska, a 7-day ride on his

motorcycle ride with his buddies, or trail riding dirt bikes, Greg truly lived life to the

fullest.

A regular attendee at Sturgis Bike Rally, in South Dakota, Greg was also an avid

outdoorsman who loved nature. He would travel anywhere— and stay longer— if it

meant hunting big game or casting a line in a new fishing spot.

Of all his accomplishments, Greg counted his greatest achievement in life as being a

dad and grandfather.

He is preceded in death by his mother Betty Peavy; his father,

John Paul Jones; his older sister, Pamela Jones; and his grandparents, Dessie and

John Eleby Jones, and Jennie and Fletch Alexander.

He is survived by his bonus dad Jerry Peavy; two daughters and sons-in-law, Jessica

and Adam Jez of Foreman, Arkansas; Kaitlin and Jared Lewis of Foreman, Arkansas;

two sisters and two brothers-in-law, Mia and William Kemp of Texarkana, Arkansas,

Brandy and William Smith of Paris, Arkansas; six grandchildren, Aven Eddings, Isla Jez,

Ellis Jez, Hallie Lewis, Rhen Lewis, and Wesson Lewis; his honorable brother of over

forty years, Randy Rape, Sr. of Texarkana, Arkansas; and countless friends and

extended family.

The family will have a visitation to celebrate his life on Thursday, August 28, 2025,

beginning at 6pm at Studio 71, 105 Olive Street, Texarkana, Arkansas 71854. Family

and friends are encouraged to come and share their unforgettable memories and

amazing stories of our beloved father, brother, and friend.

A formal service to memorialize Greg’s life will be held on Friday, August 29, 2025,

12:00 noon at Texarkana Funeral Home, 4801 Parkway Drive, Texarkana, Arkansas

71854. To celebrate Greg’s love for the ride, we ask for fellow patriots and motorcycle

enthusiasts to proudly represent in honor of him.