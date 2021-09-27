Advertisement

Robert Steven Williams, Sr., age 64, of Genoa, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 23, 2021 surrounded by his family.

Mr. Williams was born April 18, 1957 in Houston, Mississippi and lived in Texarkana most of his life. He was owner and operator of Williams Farms Trucking Company and a Christian. He was a humble man, who never met a stranger. He was always willing to help a friend and lend a helping hand. If Robert was your friend, you had a friend for life. He was a devoted husband, father, papa, brother and friend to many. Robert’s CB handle while on the road was Cat Doctor/Froggy. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Cecil Williams and Margie Williams, by one grandson, Ryan Steven Williams and one sister, Peggy Williams.

He is survived by his wife of forty-five years, Mary Williams of Genoa, Arkansas; one son, Robert Steven Williams, Jr. Genoa, Arkansas; one daughter, Stephanie Williams of Genoa, Arkansas; three brothers, Clifton Williams, Charles Williams, and Randy Williams all of Genoa, Arkansas; one sister, Lisa Ashley of Hot Springs, Arkansas; four grandchildren, Tyler Williams, Faith Smith, Sky Ross and Kyle Williams, one great granddaughter, Lilah Smith and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Rev. Todd Reed officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 P. M.