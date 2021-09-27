Lyle Watson

Advertisement

Lyle Wesley Watson, age 68, of Hooks, Texas, died Thursday, September 23, 2021, in a local hospital.

Mr. Watson was born April 9, 1953, in Parkin, Arkansas and was a member of Myrtle Springs Baptist Church. He had a hard work ethic and was a retired breadman. He enjoyed working his cows and hunting and fishing with his son.

Lyle was preceded in death by his first wife, Phyllis Watson and his parents, James W. and Rose Watson.

Survivors include his wife, Becky Watson of Hooks, Texas; his children, J.R. and Crystal Watson of Texarkana, Tammy Turner of Texarkana, Lucy and Rusty Bragg of Arlington and Stuart Collins of Wake Village, Texas; seven grandchildren, Rylie Watson, Tyler Greene, Jared Turner, Rusty Turner, Haley Turner, Daxton Bragg, and Arlo Bragg; three sisters, Carolyn Crowder and husband Randale, Glenda Stone and Debra Nichols and husband Dink; along with other relatives.

Graveside services will be at 2:00 PM Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Myrtle Springs Cemetery, Hooks, Texas with Rev. Truman Campbell officiating.

For those who wish to pay their respects, the body will lie in state from 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Chapelwood Funeral Home.