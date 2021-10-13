Robert Sullivan, Jr.

Advertisement

Robert Anthony Sullivan, Jr., age 52, of Texarkana, Texas, died Monday, October 11, 2021, in a Conway, Arkansas hospital.

Mr. Sullivan was born August 16, 1969, in Fort Campbell, Kentucky. He was a truck driver and an avid LSU and Dallas Cowboys fan. He was a wonderful dad and Pawpaw and his family were his number one priority.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Sylvia Sullivan.

Survivors include his father, Robert Sullivan of Leesville, Louisiana; his fiancé Misty Nichols of Texarkana; his children, Robert “Robo” Sullivan, III and his wife Thais of New Jersey, Rory Ann Sullivan of Leesville, Louisiana, Taylor Brooke Prell of Hornbeck, Louisiana, Julie Ann Harrison of New Boston, Texas and Tanner Alan Harrison of Texarkana; two grandchildren, Jayden Robert Sullivan and Noah Zagnoli-Grantham; one brother, Shannon Sullivan of Leesville, Louisiana; one sister, Michion Hyatt of Kentucky; one special aunt and godmother, Dora Honnert Schneider along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

