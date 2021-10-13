Hazel Wright

Advertisement

Hazel Mae Thielman Wright entered Heaven on October 11, 2021. She was born July 29, 1922, in Lamar County, Texas to Charles Eugene and Johnnie Mae Thielman. At the young age of sixteen, she met and married the love of her life, Lloyd B. Wright (Sweetpea). Together they had four children. Through her unwavering faith in God, she survived the loss of her beloved husband, the loss of her only son Benny Bob Wright, the loss of her youngest daughter, Mary Catherine Wright and the loss of her six brothers and sister.

Hazel was a faithful member and Elder of the First Presbyterian Church in Hooks, Texas where she loved teaching Sunday School to many generations of community young people. She was a true Bible scholar who enjoyed sharing her faith and biblical knowledge. She was a multi-talented lady who loved music and enjoyed singing in the Choir.

She was also a talented artist, winning numerous blue ribbons and best of show awards for her works of art displayed during the Four States Fair and at the Texarkana Regional Art Center. She created family treasures for all her children and grandchildren.

There was never a reason for anyone to leave Hazel’s home hungry. For many years, after Sunday School and Church, she and “Sweetpea” created a bountiful table of food for family and friends. Following the meal, a rowdy game of 42 was served up with dessert and a hot cup of coffee. She was known to sneak a peek, look at her hand and quickly reshuffle the dominos if she didn’t see the hand she wanted.

Hazel is survived by her daughters Jeanie Wright Edwards Heilman, Gail Wright Earnest and son-in-law Norman Earnest. Nana (as the kids called her) was actively involved in the lives of her grandchildren Stephanie Welch and husband Justin; Justin Earnest and wife, Jennifer; Chris Edwards; Amanda Heilman Beal and wife, Jessie; Greg Wright and wife, Heather; and Judge Amy McCulloch and husband Joe. Her great-grandchildren are Nathan Beggs, Hayden Beggs, Anna Beggs; James Earnest, Shelby Earnest; Cassidy Wright, Kinley Wright, Bennett Wright; Morgan Edwards; and Matthew McCulloch. She treasured her numerous nieces and nephews as well.

Due to covid concerns, we regret there will be no visitation; however, services will be held at the Open Air Chapel, Evergreen Cemetery, 560 Evergreen Street, Paris, Texas at 2:00 PM Friday, October 15, 2021, with Rev. Mandy Beal officiating. Burial is under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, Texas.

The family would like to thank Prime Care Hospice for their care and support. Donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, Hooks, Texas or the charity of your choice.

