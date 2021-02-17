Robert Tallent, Sr.

Advertisement

On February 11, 2021 Robert (Bob) Winford Tallent Sr. passed away peacefully at age 85 surrounded by his daughters. Bob fathered six children, eleven grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. However, many nieces, nephews, and friends considered Bob their surrogate father.

Bob began his life in Centreville, Illinois (7/31/35) yet made his way to Saline County, Arkansas in his early years. Bob was a proud graduate of Harmony Grove High School, Haskell AR Class of 1953. He served in the Arkansas National Guard (1953-1954) and U.S. Air Force (regular and reserves) from 1954 until honorably discharged in 1961. Following their marriage (12/29/56) Bob and Evelyn traveled the world living in Germany, Saudi Arabia, and many US states throughout his successful career as an engineer before settling in Fouke, Arkansas in 1996 when he worked at Red River Army Depot, Texarkana, TX before retiring.

Bob was an extraordinary gentleman, husband, and father. He filled a room with his kindness, love, and stories of his childhood in Missouri and Arkansas and many travels and adventures far and wide. Bob cared deeply for his family, friends and church – rarely did he meet someone in need that he didn’t offer a shoulder or a hand. He often kept a few dollars in his pocket to share whether family, friend, or stranger. Bob was an Elder and Deacon of Central Christian Church, Texarkana, Texas and a member of the Four States Amateur Radio Club (KG5BOG) where he as an Amateur Extra the highest level of licensing. He was also active with the Silver Haired Legislators and Hospice of Texarkana Widower’s and Hope Remains Support Groups. Bob will also be remembered for the many stories that he loved to share, some of which were published in the Texarkana Gazette.

Bob is predeceased by Evelyn his loving wife of 64 years, mother Mildred Elizabeth Meyer (nee Gregory), stepfather John Michael Meyer, father Winford Wilson Tallent, stepmother Everee Delora Tallent, brother Russell David Meyer, sisters Shirley Tallent Raper and Patricia Massingale, and son Robert W. Tallent Jr. Bob is survived by daughters and son, Terry Tallent (Arkansas), Jenny Tallent and husband Bo, Nita Gay Tallent (Wyoming), Carol Ann Tallent (Arkansas), and Jonathan Tallent (North Carolina), their many children, and his brothers James Henry and Danial Wilson Tallent, John Michael Meyer and sister Sandra Lou Krebs.

Bob’s life will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hospice of Texarkana-Hospice of Hope, 2407 Galleria Oaks Dr., Texarkana, TX 75503