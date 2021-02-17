Larry Coltharp, Jr.

Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

Golie Lawrence Coltharp Jr. {Larry}, age 55, died Thursday, February 11, 2021, at his home. Larry was born May 30, 1965 in Monroe, La. Larry served in the military and worked for Livingston Trucking for 13 yrs. Larry is survived by his parents, Mr and Mrs. Golie Lawrence Coltharp Sr. of Liberty Eylau, Tx., ex-wife, Robin Steward of New Boston, Tx., one daughter Melinda and her husband Chase Neatherlin, 3 grandchildren, Kenny Ray, Sabrina and Drake Neatherlin, all from New Boston, Tx., a special nephew, Jesse and his wife Amanda Coltharp, great-nephews, Slade and Kase, and great-niece, June Coltharp all of California as well as many friends and co-workers