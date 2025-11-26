Sponsor

Robert W. Kerr Jr., age 78, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Sunday, November 23, 2025, at his residence.

Mr. Kerr was born on January 26, 1947, in Shreveport, Louisiana. He was an accountant and music leader at the Liberty-Eylau Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Laurie Tompkins Kerr of Texarkana, Arkansas; one son, Jeremy Paul Kerr of St. Louis, Missouri; one daughter, Rachel Nicole Kyles of Little Rock, Arkansas; one sister, Sharon Lee Kerr of Texarkana, Arkansas; one granddaughter, Trinity Elise Kyles and a number of other relatives and friends.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, November 26, 2025, at the Liberty-Eylau Baptist Church with Rev. D. Lowrie officiating. Private burial will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery.