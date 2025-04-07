Sponsor

Robert Wayne East, age 65, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died on Friday, April 4, 2025, at his home.

Mr. East was born on December 24, 1959, in Hope and spent most of his life in Texarkana.

Wayne retired from CHRISTUS St. Michael after forty-two years of dedicated service as a Nuclear Medicine Technician in the Radiology Department. He was a loyal and devoted friend. He was someone you could always count on in times of need or when a problem arose. Once Wayne became your friend, you had a friend for life. The friendships Wayne established in high school were friendships that would last a lifetime. He had a passion for the outdoors and never missed an opportunity to golf, fish, or go deer hunting. He was a man of few words who showed his love through cooking for his family and grandchildren. He was detail-oriented and a great storyteller, known for captivating others with his tales and memories. After his retirement, he spent many hours on the golf course with his brother, Larry, making his first hole-in-one at the age of sixty-five.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Clint and Adelle East; sister, Gail Elder; and brother-in-law, David Hall.

He is survived by his wife of forty-two years, Tina McWhiney East of Texarkana, Arkansas; his son and daughter-in-law, Adam (Sherry) East of Hope, Arkansas; two daughters Dana (Tony) Sauls of Springdale, Arkansas; Mary East of Cave Springs, Arkansas; one brother and sister-in-law; Larry and Trudie East of Texarkana, Arkansas; two sisters, Sharon and her husband David Rowe of Springfield, Missouri and Belinda Hall of Hope, Arkansas; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Murray and Nan McWhiney of Shreveport, Louisiana; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Mark (Dee) McWhiney of Shreveport, Louisiana, Greg (Christi) McWhiney of Shreveport, Louisiana; Mike Elder of Hope, Arkansas; seven grandchildren, Tommy East, Leila East, Elliott Hurley, Sabin Sauls, Marilee Sauls, Arlis Sauls and Maxx Reed; fifteen nieces, nephews, special cousins and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at Herndon Fuqua Funeral Home in Hope, Arkansas, with Reverend James Adams officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, Monday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 P. M.