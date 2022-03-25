Advertisement

Robert Williams was born September 7, 1959 in Jerome, Arkansas to Ruby Williams and Vincent Channey. He gained his wings on March 9th 2022. Robert was a hard worker, kind, friendly and he loved his family and friends.

Robert leaves to cherish his memories his wife: Jacquelin Williams of Texarkana, TX; sons: Robert Williams, Jr. & Carrington Williams; bonus sons: Lamarcus Johnson, Malik Johnson, Traveonta Johnson, and Jamarous Simon; daughter: Ashley Williams; brothers: Roy (Stella) Williams and Don Nolan; sister: Zeneal Williams; mother-in-law: Earnestine Johnson Williams; extended family: SBM Construction (Swan Moss) & Family; eleven grandchildren, five bonus grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and many many friends.

Funeral Service will be held Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 2:00 PM Jones Stuart Mortuary Lot 9th & Laurel Street, Texarkana, AR with Rev. Frank Byers, Sr., Eulogist.

MASK ARE REQUIRED