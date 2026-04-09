Roberta Clevenger

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February 4, 1954 – April 7, 2026

Roberta Carsten Clevenger, age 72, of Prescott, Arkansas, passed away on April 7, 2026, at Christus St. Michael Hospital in Texarkana, Texas . She was born on February 4, 1954, in Chicago, Illinois, to William Carsten Sr. and Ann Pennack Carsten.

Roberta was a high school graduate who built a career as a district manager in transportation. She was known for her steady work ethic and commitment to her responsibilities. More importantly, she was devoted to her family and the life she shared with those closest to her.

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She was married to her husband, Bill Clevenger, and together they built a life centered on companionship and care. Roberta loved her husband deeply, and their bond remained constant throughout the years. She also cherished their dog, Heidi, who brought her comfort and joy.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Christine Clevenger.

She is survived by her husband, Bill Clevenger; her son, William Clevenger and wife Kelly ; her grandchildren, Chrystal Sullivan, Ian Sullivan, Erin Crisman, Mathew Clevenger, Taryn Clevenger, Brooklyn Clevenger, Dominic Clevenger, Chloey Clevenger, and Colton Clevenger; her great-grandchildren, Annie Crisman, Alice Crisman, Maya Crisman, Evelyn Crisman, and Lillian Crisman; and her siblings, William Carsten Jr., Francis Krob, and Roseann Camper.

She will be remembered by her family for her dedication, her steady presence, and the love she gave to those around her.

Arrangements Entrusted to Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services.

Arrangements are under the direction of Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services, Texarkana, Arkansas.

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