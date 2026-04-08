Man Accused Of Sexually Grooming Boy Facing More Charges

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TEXARKANA, Texas–A man accused last year of sexually grooming a young boy was indicted last week by a Bowie County grand jury for seven additional felonies involving male children.

Douglas Todd White, 59, was charged last week by a grand jury with four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, two counts of sexual assault and a single count of sexual assault, in addition to the existing charge of child grooming.

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper who pulled White over Dec. 5 at about 2:35 a.m. was concerned about his relationship with a young male passenger, according to a probable cause affidavit.

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White allegedly allowed investigators to review his cell phone, which showed “intimate” text messages between White and the boy and that White had threatened to withhold things like rides and food should he not engage in certain activities.

The boy allegedly told a forensic interviewer that White has shown him images of child sexual abuse material and pornography involving adults, the affidavit said. White allegedly made sexual statements to the boy and wanted him to come to his house when nobody else was there.

Since that time, another alleged victim has come forward, according to court records.

The most serious charge facing White, aggravated sexual assault of a child, is punishable by five to 99 years or life in prison.

At the time of his arrest last year, White’s bail was set at $150,000, and he is currently free on bond, records show.

White is represented by Texarkana lawyer Michael Friedman. The case has been assigned to 202nd District Judge John Tidwell.