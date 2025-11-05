Sponsor

Rodney Ance Spivey, age 74, of Redwater, Texas, passed away on Monday, November 3, 2025. He was born on June 6, 1951, in Texarkana, Arkansas, to James and Thelma Spivey.

Rodney proudly served his country in the United States Army for three years and continued his service for an additional three years in the Army Reserves at Red River Army Depot. Following his military service, he worked at Red River Army Depot for forty years in rubber products.

In his free time, Rodney loved hunting, fishing, traveling, and spending time with his grandkids, especially taking them for rides on the ranger and treating them to sweet treats. His family remembers him as outspoken, honest, and full of integrity. He loved to laugh, make others laugh, and was a true protector with an adventurous spirit.

Rodney was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Glen Spivey.

He is survived by his loving and cherished wife of 49 years, Eva Spivey of Redwater, Texas; three children, Tracey Spivey and wife Melissa of Texarkana, Arkansas, Amanda Spivey of Redwater, Texas, and Jacob Spivey and wife Lindsey of Redwater, Texas; four grandchildren, Alyssa Spivey, Reece Waddell, Emma Waddell, and Henry Spivey; and one great-grandchild, Everley Spivey.

Rodney’s life was one of loyal service, love, and laughter, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, from 6:00 – 8:00 P.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home in Nash, Texas.

A Funeral service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Brother Robert Ward officiating. Burial will follow at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.