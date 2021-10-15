U.S. Veteran

Roger Dean Williams, 85, of Coweta, Oklahoma passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021. He was born June 5, 1936 to Henry and Dorothy Williams in Hope, Arkansas.

He is preceded in death by his parents. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Broken Arrow and a United States Navy Veteran.

Advertisement

Roger leaves behind his wife Betty Williams of Coweta, Oklahoma; son and daughter-in-law Bryan and

Alyn Williams of Jenks, Oklahoma; daughter and son-in-law Rebekah and Brian Ivy of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, cousin Don Williams of Texarkana, Arkansas; three granddaughters Rylee Williams of Jenks, Oklahoma, Makinley and Ainsley Ivy of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

Graveside services will be held at 10 AM on Friday, October 15, 2021 at Memorial Gardens, Texarkana, Arkansas with Bro. Wallace Edgar officiating.

Online registration www.texarkanafuneralhome.com

