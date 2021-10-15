Charles Franklin Sharp, age 83, of Fouke, Arkansas went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at his residence.

Mr. Sharp was born May 9, 1938 in Texarkana, Arkansas and was retired. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time outdoors. He liked to watch old western movies and shows. Mr. Sharp was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a kind, good hearted, but sometimes stubborn man. His family was very important to him, he always made sure that they were taken care of and all of their needs were met. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley Sharp; three sons, Danny Caccamisi, Mike Sharp, Ronnie Sharp; one daughter, Misty Mooneyham and one granddaughter, Kelley Sharp.

He is survived by his wife of twenty-four years, Melba Sharp; six daughters, Sherry, Denise, Debbie, Cindy, Tina, and Joyce; sixteen grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren and a host of other friends and relatives.

Advertisement

The family will hold a memorial service at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Corinth Church of Christ in Fouke, Arkansas with Robby Watson officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

Register online at www.texarkanafuneralhome.com.

