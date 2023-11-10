Sponsor

Romello Alexander-Jeri’maine Hawkins was born on January 5, 2000 in Texarkana, Texas to Carlita Irving and Corey Hawkins. At the young of 13, he was baptized into the Church of Christ and he remained a faithful servant of the Lord until his untimely passing on November 2, 2023 in his home in Texarkana, Arkansas at the young age of 23. He was a 2019 graduate of Arkansas High School where he was a member of the band and ROTC. At the time of is death, he worked at Burger King and was a maintenance helper for the Texarkana Arkansas School District through Express Personnel Services.

Romello is preceded in death by his maternal great-grandmother Arbie Irving, maternal uncle Jerald Irving and his paternal grandfather Charlie Daniels, Jr.

He leaves to cherish his memory:

Mother: Carlita Irving of Texarkana, AR

Father: Corey Hawkins of Texarkana, TX

Maternal Grandmother: Janis Irving of Texarkana, AR

Paternal Grandmother: Brenda Woolridge of Texarkana, TX

Paternal Grandfather: Paul Hawkins of Texarkana, TX

God Sister: Andrea “Poochie” McClain of Texarkana, TX

…and a host of family and friends

Graveside Service Saturday, November 11, 2023 10:00 AM at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens with Bishop Willie Carrington, Eulogist.

