Ronald Dulong

Ronald D. Dulong, age 85, of Fouke, AR passed away on Monday, September 25, 2023, surrounded by his family.

He was born on September 8, 1938, in Holyoke, MA to Donat and Sola Dulong. Ronald received a bachelor’s degree in accounting. He then joined the Air Force and became a navigator and flight planner for the SR71. He retired after 28 years in the Air Force being a Lieutenant Colonel. His hobbies included scuba diving, snorkeling, and making jewelry for his wife when he was TDY for the forces.

He is preceded in death by his parents and wife Allie Faye Dulong of 53 years.

Survivors include Michelle Davis and husband Robert of Fouke, AR, Christopher Fisher and wife Leslee of Minden, NV, and one niece Kyrie Rowton of Pahrump, NV.

Cremation services are under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

