Ronald Ellis “Ronnie” Kimmel

Ronnie Kimmel, age 62, of Bivins, Texas, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, November 5, 2026 in a local hospital. He was born November 4, 1964 in Milan, Missouri to Authur and Nina Smith Kimmel. Ronnie enjoyed the outdoors especially...

November 4, 1964 – November 5, 2026

Ronnie Kimmel, age 62, of Bivins, Texas, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, November 5, 2026 in a local hospital. He was born November 4, 1964 in Milan, Missouri to Authur and Nina Smith Kimmel. Ronnie enjoyed the outdoors especially fishing and gardening but video games like Runescape and Fight Night also brought him great joy. He adored his family, his dog, Cujo and his guns, as well as bugging his brother whenever he could.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Darnell Kimmel; and his parents.

Ronnie is survived by one brother, Joe Kimmel; two nephews, Authur Kimmel, Tony Kimmel (Katie); niece, Jessica Kimmel (Daniel Glanton), great nephews, Ricco Kimmel, Cameron Kimmel, Calvin Kimmel, Harold Glanton; his favorite dog that he treated like a child, Cujo; and a number of other family and friends.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Hanner Funeral Service.

Courtesy of Hanner Funeral Service.

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