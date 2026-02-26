SPONSOR

MARCH 5, 1949 – FEBRUARY 23, 2026

VISITATION — Saturday, February 28

Ronald Jack Littleton was born in Texarkana, Texas on March 5, 1949, to Jack and Doris Littleton. He went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ, as he was surrounded by his family, on February 23, 2026, in Redlick, Texas. He was a Christian, having received Jesus as His Lord and Savior at the age of 73, and an avid supporter of the ministry of Oasis Life Church of Texarkana.

While living in Alabama on the family ranch, Mr. Littleton met the beautiful and charming Peggy Lucille O’ Neal. For decades following their first encounter, he bragged about her go-go boots. Remember this was the 1960’s! He married the love of his life, “my everything”, Peggy, on December 26,1970.

From 1968 to 1974, Mr. Littleton served his country as a highly decorated member of the United States Army. As a soldier, he served with valor and distinction as a member of the 11th Armored Calvary Regiment, often referred to as the Blackhorse Regiment. On one occasion, he was promoted by Colonel Patton while deployed in combat. He ended his military career with the rank of Sergeant. Mr. Littleton enjoyed a long career in medical technology with Smith and Nephew Inc. in Memphis, Tennessee. He made the first Genesis Total Knee Replacement which was deemed to be highly transformational with its development. He was also responsible for building a vena cava clip that saved the life of President Richard Nixon.

Mr. Littleton loved his family, and this deepened as the years passed. Each one was given a beloved nickname that brought both laughter and a sense of personal connection. He was a loyal Ford man and loved to crappie and bass fish, as well as ride his cherished Harley Davidson, he called Burtha.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Doris Littleton, a great grandson, Brantley James “Boogie” Crouch, and cousin, Peggy “Cuzette” White.

Those who mourn his passing include his beloved wife, Peggy, daughter Shannon Montgomery (Tim), his son, Richard Littleon (Sherry), his daughter Vandy Littleton and son, Robert Littleton (Britney). His grandchildren Brynson Crouch (Kylie), Trindon Crouch (Christina), Dalton Crouch (Cali), Payton Crouch, Ridge Littleton (Emily), Harley Littleton (Austin), Riddick Littleton, Zoey Littleton, Keira Littleton, Gavin Crouch (Megan), Hatley Crouch, Baileyann Bates (Colton). And 25 great grandchildren!

Sister, Sherry “Sissy” Stevenson and brother, Ricky Littleton (Kate). Cousins George White, Cory and Melody White.

Funeral service will be 2:00 PM, Sunday, March 1, 2026 at East Funeral Home-Moores Lane with Rev. Tim Mongomery officiating. Burial to follow in Red Lick Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4 to 6 PM, Saturday, February 28, 2026 at East Funeral Home-Moores Lane.

Arrangements are under the direction of East Funeral Home, Texarkana, Texas.

