Ronald Keith Elkins, 62 of Texarkana, AR passed December 27, 2021.

Visitation Saturday, January 8, 2021, from 3:00-5:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service Sunday, January 9, 2022, 1:00 PM at Armstrong Cemetery, Ogden, AR with Supt. Jackie Robinson, Eulogist.

MASK ARE REQUIRED