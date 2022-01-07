Basic CPR Training Course Available at UA Texarkana

Advertisement

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana Cardiac Training Center will offer a Basic Life Support Certification and Training course on January 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Texarkana campus. The course is open to the public and is designed for anyone from healthcare professionals to other personnel who need to obtain CPR certification.

The course cost is $55, including an AHA CPR certification card.

To register, email ctc@uaht.edu or call 870-722-8568.

