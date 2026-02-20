SPONSOR

April 4, 1976 – February 17, 2026

Ronda Michelle Leatherwood, age 49, of Fouke, Arkansas, died Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at her home. Ronda was born April 4, 1976, in Texarkana, Texas and lived in Fouke most of her life. She was formerly employed with Old Tyme Burger and a Christian. She had an outgoing personality with a funny sense of humor. She also enjoyed camping and spending time outdoors. She is survived by one son Jordan Leatherwood and his fiancé, Jordyn Zymbroy of Texarkana, Texas; her father, Richard Leatherwood; her mother, Lillian Williamson of Fouke, Arkansas; two brothers: Terry Leatherwood of Fouke, Arkansas and Ricky Leatherwood of Fouke, Arkansas; and one granddaughter Blakely Leatherwood and a host of friends and other relatives. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

