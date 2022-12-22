Ronnie Frank Walraven

Advertisement

Ronnie Walraven went to be with the Lord on December 20, 2022, in Texarkana, Arkansas, at the age of 73.

Ronnie is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years Christine Walraven; Daughter, LaRinda Harjo of Texarkana, Texas; Son, Ron Walraven and spouse Emily of Prosper, Texas; five Granddaughters, Abbey and Alley Grace Harjo of Texarkana, Texas and Alexandra, Kendra, and Emmy Lou Walraven of Prosper, Texas; and siblings, Sue Page, Wilma Cutchall and spouse Rodney, Howard Walraven and spouse Charlene, and Shirley Hensley. As well as many nieces and nephews. Ronnie is preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Dorothy Walraven, sister Mollie Sherred, and brother Lloyd Walraven.

Ronnie was born on August 18, 1949. He is retired from Cooper Tire and United Steel Workers of America. Ronnie loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed being on the lake, hunting, fishing, and daily breakfast and afternoon dominos with friends. He was a spiritual man serving as an Elder at First Presbyterian Church. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

The family will receive friends at First Presbyterian Church fellowship hall from 10:00 to 11:00 AM Friday.

A celebration of Ronnie’s life will be at 11:00 A. M. Friday, December 23, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church, Arkansas, 516 Pecan Street, Texarkana, Arkansas 71854.

Memorials may be made to Arkansas Children’s Hospital, 1 Children’s Way, Little Rock, Arkansas 72202, or Shriners Children’s Hospital, 3100 Samford Ave, Shreveport, Louisiana 71103.

