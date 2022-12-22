Geraldine Steed Pero

Advertisement

Geraldine Pero, age 99, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Pero was born July 19, 1923, In Bloomburg, Texas. She was a retired seamstress and a Baptist. Geraldine was a talented artist who loved to crochet and worked with crafts. She also enjoyed working out in her yard and gardening. One year Geraldine received the yard of the month award for the most beautiful yard. She was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick Pero, and one grandson, Barney Wade Tiller.

She is survived by two sons, James W. Tiller of Texarkana, Arkansas, and Michael Wayne Tiller, and his wife, Willowdean of Callaway, Florida; two grandchildren, James Tiller, Jr. Sherry Givens and her husband, James; five great-grandchildren, Robert Tiller, Korey Givens, Summer Givens, Ashlie Larimore, and Kody Givens, four great-great-grandchildren and a host of friends and other relatives.

Graveside services will be at 2:00 P. M. Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Olive Branch Cemetery in Doddridge, Arkansas.

