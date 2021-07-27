Ronnie Green

Advertisement

Ronnie Perry Green, age 74, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Sunday, July 25, 2021, at his daughter’s residence.

Mr. Green was born January 22, 1947, in Texarkana, Arkansas. He was a diesel mechanic and owner of Ronnie’s AC. Ronnie was a member of Faith Baptist Church. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Docia Green and seven siblings.

Survivors include three children, Romonia Mathis, Johnia Kyles, and Ronnie “Buddy” Green; eleven grandchildren, Kaleb Keller and wife, Jessica, Madison Stanley and husband Michael, Kendall Mathis, Abby Mathis, Carlen Myers and husband, Coon, Calyn Kyles and Bailon, Kenley Kyles, Kamden Kyles, Brett Stuart, Tori Green and Tylie Green; seven great-grandchildren, Kason, Sydni, Rayleigh, Bryce, Brentley, Presley Kate, and Bexton; one sister, Dorothy Stout, along with many other special relatives.

The family would like to thank a special nurse, Jennifer, at Tulsa Cancer Center for the excellent care she gave Ronnie during his illness.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Rev. Donnie Edwards officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM Tuesday at the funeral home.

The family will be at the home of Bubba and Delma Green, 6615 S. State Line, Texarkana, Arkansas.