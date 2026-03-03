SPONSOR

December 18, 1941 – February 23, 2026

Ronnie Lee Jett, age 85, of Texarkana, TX, passed away on February 23, 2026, at his residence. Ronnie was born on December 18, 1941 and was a retired inspector for Lonestar. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Jett, and son, Kevin Jett. He is survived by niece, Kim Valois and husband Ricky of League City, Texas; nephew, Kenneth Lamar and wife Kristi; great niece, Kendall Valois; brother in law, Charles Lamar and wife Judy of Columbia, South Carolina and one sister-in-law, Ann Lamar of League City, Texas. Cremation arrangements are under the care of Texarkana Funeral Home.

