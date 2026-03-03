SPONSOR

July 31, 1935 – February 26, 2026

Surrounded by family, John Wayne Stephens, age 90, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, 26 February 2026. John Wayne was born July 31, 1935, in Clarksville, TX to William and Anna Bell (Rosson) Stephens. John enlisted in the Army at 17, soon after he joined the Air Force, and went on to serve his country as a Department of the Army Civilian for 38 years. His career brought adventures for the whole family, moving often to different states and spending 10 years in Germany. Upon retirement, Johnny and his family settled down in Old Boston, Texas, where he enjoyed living on 40 acres and tinkering with projects. They eventually downsized to Texarkana, TX, where Johnny enjoyed more leisure time and being closer to his church, Northern Hills Baptist Church. John was preceded in death by his daughter, Terrye Woods, son-in-law, Kevin Woods, and sister, Mary Foster. Johnny is survived by his wife of fifty-five years, Janet (Gibson) Stephens; daughter and son-in-law, Kelley and Frank Pickard; daughter Joanna Stephens; granddaughter Jennifer Woods; grandson Dillon Pickard; special cousin Gevena Landers; nephews Barry, Garry, and Joey Gore and niece Donna Athey. John was vibrant and sharp until the very end. He was our source for the latest world news and he enjoyed playing dominoes (“Someone start a Train!”) and Phase 10 (“Skip my wife!”). As much as he loved his family, John loved the Lord even more and spoke of meeting Him in the air every day (1 Thessalonians 4:16-18). We will miss him terribly, but we have peace knowing that he was saved and we will see him again in heaven. Romans 10:9-10, 13: “That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved…For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.” 2 Corinthians 5:8: “Absent from the body, present with the Lord.” In lieu of a memorial or a celebration of life service, the family will scatter his ashes in Alaska, with those of his son-in-law, Kevin Woods.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

SPONSOR

View full obituary and leave condolences