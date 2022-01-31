Ronny Galloway

Advertisement

Ronald Raymond “Ronny” “Goose” Galloway, age 69, of Texarkana, Texas, died Saturday, January 29, 2022, at his home.

Mr. Galloway was born July 27, 1952, in Texarkana, Texas, and was a lifetime resident of Texarkana. Ronny was formerly employed with Midwest Farms and a member of Rondo United Methodist Church. He was also a member of the Nash Bass Club. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Galloway and one brother, Burt Galloway and his parents, Raymond and Evelyn Galloway.

He is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, William and Laurie Galloway of Texarkana, Texas; Reggie and Jennifer Galloway of Texarkana, Arkansas; five grandchildren, Ames Galloway, Lynnley Galloway, Skyelar Lee and his wife Haleigh, Zane Galloway and Keirra Warren and a host of friends and other relatives.

Advertisement

Graveside services will be 11:00 A. M. Tuesday at Memorial Gardens with Rev. Matt Graves officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 P. M .

Memorials may be made to the Moody Neurorehabilitation Institute at Galveston, 1528 Postoffice Street Galveston, Texas 77550.

