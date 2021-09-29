Advertisement

Rosemary Robertson, age 89, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021, in Texarkana, Texas. Rosemary was born to Donald and Bertha Bishop in Seminole, Oklahoma on June 26, 1932.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Robertson, Sr.; 5 brothers and 3 sisters.

She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Robertson of Dallas, Texas; a son, Dicky Robertson of Texarkana, Texas; three grandchildren, Dustin Robertson of Texarkana, Texas, Jordan Robertson of Dallas, Texas and Zackery Robertson of Missoula, Montana; two great-grandchildren, Aurora and Rainan Robertson of Texarkana, Texas.

Rosemary and her husband James were the owners and operators of Texarkana Oaklawn Drugs where she worked as the bookkeeper, and she was also an avid gardener. She was a wonderful cook and loved to prepare meals that her family enjoyed and will miss. She was also a member of Williams United Methodist Church in Texarkana.

The family will receive friends Saturday, October 2, 2021, from 3 to 5 PM at Texarkana Funeral Home, 3515 Texas Boulevard Texarkana, Texas.