Marinell Hubele, age 86, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021, at her residence. She was born on November 26, 1934, in Kulli Tucklo, Oklahoma, to Frank and Virginia Harris where she was one of seven children.

Mrs. Hubele spent her working days as a Homemaker. In her free time, she enjoyed baking, singing in the choir, serving with her church family, volunteering her time at places such as the Salvation Army and Valley Hospital in Santa Maria, and making care packages for the newlyweds in her community.

Her family described her as a prayer warrior and caregiver. Her greatest joy in life was loving and taking care of those who surrounded her. She was a wonderful and loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of fifty-seven years, Merlin Hubele; one son, Chris Hubele; two brothers and four sisters.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Susan Hubele of Texarkana, Texas; one son, Eric Hubele of Idaho; two granddaughters, Rebekah and husband Tony Ashdown of Oregon, Jemma and husband Brandon Finton of Texarkana, Texas; one sister, Margert and husband Hugh Coleman of Texarkana, Texas; numerous nieces and nephews; and a number of other relatives and friends.

Services will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are being made under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.