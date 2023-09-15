Rosetta Antwine Abdullah

Sponsor

On August 6, 1959, the Lord planted a fragrant flower named Rosetta amid the beautiful family garden of Adline Antwine and Charlie Martin of Texarkana, Arkansas. Growing along with her in this garden were her siblings: James, Larry, Patsy, Mary, Shirley, Lee, and Charles.

Rosetta matriculated at Arkansas High School in Texarkana, Arkansas. After high school she worked at different ventures.

As Rosetta bloomed into womanhood, she started a garden of her own. Later, she united with Anson Abdullah. Her daughters, Ronnesha, Markisha, LaShonda and Tanesha, and sons, Stedmond and Jamell, came forth and started to grow.

Rosetta and Anson’s family continued to flourish with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Along the way, she worked as a security guard at I.P., at Haynes Funeral Home, and as a caregiver for various nursing homes or health facilities.

She was passionate about decorating her home. Her home looked like a featured page from a magazine. She was also passionate about dressing eloquently and visiting the casinos. Ever mindful that the Lord, the Master Gardener, had willed her life to represent and share His beauty, she united with Walker Chapel C.M.E. Church of Texarkana, Arkansas.

On September 2, 2023, just before the dawn of day, the Lord plucked His beautiful flower from amongst her family garden so that she could continue to radiate His splendor in Glory around His throne with the other flowers that preceded her there–her parents and two brother, James and Larry.

Left in her family garden here on earth are her husband, Anson Abdullah (also known as Lawrence); children: Ronnesha (Derrick) Dangerfield, LaShonda Antwine, Tanesha Antwine, Stedmond (Shenika) Abdullah, Jamall Forte (all of Texarkana) and Markisha (Reginald) Richardson of Dallas, Texas; sisters: Patsy (Lawrence) Hatley, Mary Antwine and Shirley (Marcus) Burris; brothers: Lee Antwine and Charles (Martha) Antwine; 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation Friday, September 15, 2023 4:00 – 6:00 PM at Transformation Center International – Kingdom Embassy. Funeral Service Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM at Transformation Center with Ambassador Jimothy Jamison, Officiating and Pastor David Martin, Eulogist. Burial at Memorial Gardens under direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.

