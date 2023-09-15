Sponsor

Cheyree Denise Wade was born July 3, 1979 in Shreveport, Louisiana to the late Shirley Ann Wade and Charles Ray Blankenship of Texarkana, Arkansas. Cheyree gained her wings on September 1, 2023 at the age of 44, at her home in Texarkana, Arkansas. Cheyree attended school in Plain Dealing, Louisiana and graduated with the Class of 1997. She enjoyed family gatherings, visiting and sharing meals and making road trips. She had a heart for the homeless and would sow into their lives. She leaves to cherish her memories: Daughters: Labrisha Wade, Elayjia Hall, Elexas Hall, Enayha Hall, Son: Dekoria Wade, Father: Charles Blankership (Connie), Sisters: Samone Wade, Darvisha Jones, Bonus Brothers: James Howell, Billy Florence, Patrick Gamble, Phillip Gamble, Laquandis Jones, Granddaughter: Kaliana Stuart, Very Special Aunt: Betty L. Thompson and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Harvest Church TXK 4000 Arkansas Blvd. Texarkana, AR with Pastor Tracy Harris, Eulogist. Burial at Fairhaven Cemetery under direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.

