Advertisement

Rosie Marie Tyous was born October 30, 1951 in Texarkana, TX. She was

70 years old and retired. She passed on Friday, July 8, 2022.

She leaves to cherish her memories: Husband, Charles W. Tyous, SR, of

Texarkana, TX, Son, Charles W. Tyous, JR. of Denver, Co.,

Step-daughters, Tia (Jimmy) Robinson, Yulonda Smith, Gretta Bryce, and

Angela Gooden all of Texarkana, TX; Brothers, Kenneth (Renee) Atkins,

Anthony (Monica) Atkins, Roger (Nellie) Atkins, James (Shelia) Batts,

SR, Ronald Batts all of Texarkana, AR and Tony Batts of Texarkana, TX;

Sisters, Barbara Akins of Texarkana, AR, Betty (James) Green of

Banning, CA and Janet Elder of Kingston, CA and Step-Mother Mable

Akins of Texarkana, AR.

Visitation will be Friday, July 15, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00pm at Greater

Heights Ministries COGIC.

Advertisement

Services will be held Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 12:00 Noon at Lonoke

Baptist Church in Texarkana, AR with Elder Charles Tyous, JR.

Eulogist, burial in Chapelwood under the direction of Jones Stuart

Mortuary.

Lonoke Baptist Church are Requiring Mask To Be Worn! NO EXCEPTIONS!

