Hooks Man in Critical Condition after Shooting

Advertisement

Texarkana, Texas Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened about 10:00 a.m Sunday morning near the intersection of W. 10th and Waterall Streets.

A 36 year old Hooks man is in critical condition with a gunshot wound.

According to police, it’s an ongoing investigation, but the detectives know that a subject in a newer model silver Chevrolet Silverado pickup made a U-turn in the intersection and started shooting back toward the victim’s vehicle. The victim then drove to W. 13th and Summerhill, where he struck a parked car.

Advertisement

The victim was originally transported to Wadley Regional Hospital, but later airlifted to UAMS Hospital in Little Rock.

No motive is known at this time.

