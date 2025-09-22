Sponsor

Roy “Bud” Walter Nutt, Jr., 89, of Texarkana, Texas, went to be with the Lord on September 19, 2025. He was born on November 19, 1935, in Hampton, Arkansas, to Roy Walter Nutt, Sr. and Madelyn Nutt, who both preceded him in death.

Bud was a proud graduate of the University of Arkansas at Monticello. He began his career at International Paper Company in Pine Bluff and later retired from Georgia Pacific’s Ashdown Mill. In 1991, Bud and his son John founded Nutt Auction Company, a family business that continues to thrive today.

Bud lived a life anchored in hard work, faith, family, and friendship. He had a gift for connecting with people and always found joy in helping others. His presence filled every room, and his kindness left a mark on everyone he met.

He was also preceded in death by his sister, Janie Nutt McDonald, and his nephew, Tony Nutt.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Retta Jones Nutt; his son and daughter-in-law, John Kirk and Kelly Nutt; three grandchildren, Cody Nutt, Jordan May, and Dalton Nutt; and one great-grandson, Grayson May. Bud will also be lovingly remembered by his dear friend, Martine Puga.

The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Texarkana Hospice and Cornerstone CareGiving for their compassionate care. A special thank you goes to Bud’s caregivers, Valerie and Jacob, whose kindness, dedication, and love brought him comfort and peace in his final days.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 21, 2025, from 3:00–5:00 p.m. at Texarkana Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow on Monday, September 22, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. in Hampton, Arkansas, at Earnest Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Earnest Cemetery Fund, PO Box 234, Hampton, AR 71744 or Hospice of Texarkana.

Bud’s life was a story of perseverance, faith, and love. His presence will be missed deeply, but his legacy will live on through his family and the countless lives he touched.